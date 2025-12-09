FBI Houston searching for 'Cougar Campus Crook', reward being offered
HOUSTON - Houston FBI needs your help in locating the "Cougar Campus Crook."
What we know:
According to officials, the suspect is wanted for robbing the TDECU Bank on the University of Houston's campus back on October 28.
Photo of the suspect (Source: Houston FBI/X)
The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s, about 6'2" tall, and has a goatee.
What you can do:
If you have any information on who this suspect is, you're asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS for up to a $5,000 reward.
The Source: Houston FBI on X.