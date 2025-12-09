FBI Houston searching for 'Cougar Campus Crook', reward being offered

The Brief Houston FBI needs your help in locating the "Cougar Campus Crook." According to officials, the suspect is wanted for robbing the TDECU Bank on the University of Houston's campus back on October 28. If you have any information on who this suspect is, you're asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS for up to a $5,000 reward.



"Cougar Campus Crook" sought by Houston FBI

What we know:

According to officials, the suspect is wanted for robbing the TDECU Bank on the University of Houston's campus back on October 28.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo of the suspect (Source: Houston FBI/X)

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s, about 6'2" tall, and has a goatee.

What you can do:

If you have any information on who this suspect is, you're asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS for up to a $5,000 reward.