The all-clear has been given after a fire occurred at the Oxy Vinyls facility in La Porte on Tuesday morning, the company said in a community notification.

Fire at Oxy Vinyls in La Porte

What we know:

According to the Community Awareness Emergency Response notification, a "fire incident" occurred at the facility in the 2400 block of Miller Cut-off Road around 6:43 a.m.

The all-clear was given around 7 a.m.

In an update around 7:42 a.m., the company said that emergency vehicles might be noticeable to the community, and they were working with local officials to resolve the issue.

What they're saying:

In the notification, the company said, "At this time, Emergency Vehicles may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information. Update will be provided on this site, when needed."