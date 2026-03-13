Human remains found in Conroe, authorities investigating

The Brief An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Conroe on Friday. According to authorities, officers were called out to the area near North Frazier Street and Summer Wood Boulevard after the remains were found. Officials did not provide any information on the identity of the victim.



An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Conroe on Friday.

Human remains located in Conroe, investigation underway

What we know:

According to authorities, officers were called out to the area near North Frazier Street and Summer Wood Boulevard after the remains were found.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, along with Crime Scene Investigators, are working the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the identity of the victim.

The remains were taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation and autopsy.