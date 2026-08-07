Harris County crime: Driver in custody following shooting during road rage incident

The Brief Two men have been detained following a shooting that occurred during a road rage incident, officials said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, they were called out to Cypress Mill Place Boulevard and the Northwest Freeway. Officials said the driver of one vehicle fired shots at another driver while traveling on the Northwest Freeway feeder road.



One driver is in custody following a shooting that occurred during a road rage incident, officials said.

Harris County authorities investigating shooting following road rage incident

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, they were called out to Cypress Mill Place Boulevard and the Northwest Freeway feeder road.

Officials said the driver of one vehicle fired shots at another driver while traveling on the Northwest Freeway feeder road.

Officials stated both drivers first got into a physical fight. Once that concluded, both drivers got back into their vehicles. That's when, officials said, one of the drivers pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the other driver, striking his vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays while deputies process the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver who was detained has been charged with aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on what led up to the physical fight occurring.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.