Person found dead in wooded area in west Houston

The Brief A person was found dead near Deerwood Road. Police say the discovery was made in a wooded area. It's unclear how the person died.



Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a wooded area in west Houston on Friday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the incident was reported around 9 a.m. on Deerwood Road in a neighborhood near Woodway Drive and Voss Road, south of Buffalo Bayou.

What we don't know:

There is no additional information at this time. There is no description of the person who died or information about how they died.

FOX 26 is gathering more information and will update this story.