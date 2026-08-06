610 South Loop reopens after oil spill
HOUSTON - Lanes are open again on I-610 in southeast Houston after an oil spill blocked off the highway.
Houston 610 traffic: South Loop oil spill
What we know:
The spill was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-610 near Broad Street. Drivers were being directed toward the exit.
TxDOT shared at around 1:30 p.m. that the cleanup was expected to take "multiple hours," then announced just before 2:30 that the lanes were open again.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding what caused the oil spill.
The Source: Houston TranStar and TxDOT Houston