Lanes are open again on I-610 in southeast Houston after an oil spill blocked off the highway.

Houston 610 traffic: South Loop oil spill

What we know:

The spill was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-610 near Broad Street. Drivers were being directed toward the exit.

TxDOT shared at around 1:30 p.m. that the cleanup was expected to take "multiple hours," then announced just before 2:30 that the lanes were open again.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding what caused the oil spill.