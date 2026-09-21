'Mumflation': Why Texas homecoming mums are costing Houston families more this year

The Brief High school homecoming "mums" are hitting record prices across Greater Houston, with high-end custom orders topping $500 to $1,500 Lion Ribbon Company, a major domestic supplier, went out of business and liquidated its ribbon operations Mum-makers are having to raise prices or adapt their creations to keep up with higher material costs



Everything is bigger in Texas—including the price tag for high school homecoming.

If you have a high school student getting ready for homecoming season across Greater Houston, your wallet might already be feeling the squeeze. Parents and local artisans are reporting a sharp rise in the cost of homecoming mums.

Here is what is driving the record-high costs and why families are still finding ways to keep this iconic Texas tradition alive.

First Off: What is a Texas Homecoming Mum?

The backstory:

For those new to the Lone Star State, a homecoming mum (short for chrysanthemum) is a massive, highly customized floral arrangement worn by students during homecoming week.

What started in the 1930s as a simple, real chrysanthemum flower pinned to a lapel has evolved into an elaborate, multi-pound piece of wearable art.

The Base: Silk flower heads mounted on heavy cardstock or chipboard backings.

The Braids: Yards of woven satin and acetate ribbons falling past the knees, often braided into intricate patterns like the "Texas Diamond" or "Honeycomb."

The Swag: Plastic cowbells, mascot charms, plush animals, rhinestones, custom laser-cut acrylic names, and feather boas.

The Tech: Battery-powered LED strip lights, Bluetooth speakers, and animated movement.

Because mega-mums can weigh anywhere from five to 22 pounds, many students wear neck harnesses just to carry them throughout the school day and at the Friday night football game.

1. Raw Supply Inflation Hits the Ribbon Aisle

The primary ingredient in any mum is ribbon — and lots of it. A single custom mum can easily swallow 100 to 200 yards of specialty satin, metallic, and printed ribbon.

Local craft shops and independent makers say wholesale prices for ribbon spools, plastic trinkets, and silk flower bases have climbed significantly year-over-year. As raw material costs go up, artisans have no choice but to adjust their base pricing to protect their bottom line.

2. A Major Domestic Supplier Goes Under

Making matters harder for Texas craft shops, one of the nation's largest ribbon distributors— Lion Ribbon Company —filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and liquidated its domestic woven ribbon business.

What they're saying:

Megan Armstrong, owner of Homecoming Mums by Two Sisters Bridal, says she is now paying anywhere from 33–35% more for ribbon as she has had to resort to another supplier.

Elizabeth Cleaver, owner of The Mum Queen, says her mums have seen a $30 increase in price to make up for the increased cost of ribbon.

3. Labor

Mums are not mass-produced on a factory assembly line. Every single ribbon is cut, stapled, and hot-glued by hand.

Whether families D-I-Y the project or choose to outsource via a local mum-maker, it's a tradition that costs time and money.

How is this impacting the tradition?

Despite the rising costs, Houston families aren't abandoning the tradition. Instead, parents and students are finding creative ways to pivot.

For example: the rise of "budget mums." Students can skip on the rhinestones and sparkly ribbon, which can be a major bulk of the cost. Incorporating more layering and braids can help the mum achieve that traditional look at a fraction of the price.