Uvalde Road shooting: Husband dead, wife claims he was assaulting her
HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting of a husband after receiving a life in danger call Sunday evening.
East Harris County shooting
What we know:
Lieutenant Alanis with HCSO Homicide Unit says around 6:46 p.m., deputies were called to an apartment complex on Uvalde Road near the Cloverleaf area.
When they arrived, they found a 68-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities attempted CPR on the male victim until EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.
Lt. Alanis reports only the husband and his 50-year-old wife were home at the time. The wife claimed the husband was assaulting her when she shot him.
The couple's adult daughter arrived at the apartment after the shooting took place.
What we don't know:
The identity of the male victim is unknown at this time. Officials have not said if any charges will be filed.
The Source: Information in this article was provided directly by initial dispatch details and preliminary statements from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.