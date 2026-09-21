Uvalde Road shooting: Husband dead, wife claims he was assaulting her

The Brief A 68-year-old man is dead after being shot inside a East Harris County apartment on Uvalde Road. Deputies say the man's 50-year-old wife claimed she shot him while he was assaulting her. Investigators are currently interviewing the woman to determine what led to the fatal shooting.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting of a husband after receiving a life in danger call Sunday evening.

East Harris County shooting

What we know:

Lieutenant Alanis with HCSO Homicide Unit says around 6:46 p.m., deputies were called to an apartment complex on Uvalde Road near the Cloverleaf area.

When they arrived, they found a 68-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities attempted CPR on the male victim until EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.

Lt. Alanis reports only the husband and his 50-year-old wife were home at the time. The wife claimed the husband was assaulting her when she shot him.

The couple's adult daughter arrived at the apartment after the shooting took place.

What we don't know:

The identity of the male victim is unknown at this time. Officials have not said if any charges will be filed.