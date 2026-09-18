Harris Co. shooting: HCSO releases body worn camera video following deadly January 2026 shooting

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released body-worn camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting in January 2026. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they were called out to an area on Ridlon Street on January 15, 2026, after a woman called 911 to report that a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer was refusing to leave the property. Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and spoke with the man, later identified as Jose Anselmo Bonilla Urbina.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released body-worn camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting in January 2026.

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they were called out to an area on Ridlon Street on January 15, 2026, after a woman called 911 to report that a man claiming to be a law enforcement officer was refusing to leave the property.

Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and spoke with the man, later identified as Jose Anselmo Bonilla Urbina.

Authorities stated that Bonilla told deputies he was a law enforcement officer, but did not comply with their requests to see his identification.

As deputies continued attempting to talk with Bonilla, he pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the two deputies, officials said.

Officials stated Bonilla was wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

EMS personnel were called out to the scene where Bonilla was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities stated an investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is also conducting an independent investigation, which authorities said is standard when a deputy uses deadly force. The DA's office will present the evidence gathered in the investigations to an independent grand jury.

An administrative investigation is also ongoing by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.