Harris County: 2-year-old toddler found in pool, Life Flight headed to scene

The Brief Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office are on the scene after a 2-year-old toddler was found in a swimming pool on Friday afternoon. Officials said they were called out to an area on Pine Trace Court in the Atascocita South area of Harris County. Authorities said Life Flight was being called out to the scene.



Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office are on the scene after a 2-year-old toddler was found in a swimming pool on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said they were called out to an area on Pine Trace Court in the Atascocita South area of Harris County.

Authorities said Life Flight was called out to the scene.

As a result of Life Flight heading to the scene, West Lake Houston Parkway is shut down to FM 1960 to allow Life Flight to safely land.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, expect delays, and give emergency personnel plenty of room to work.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a current condition on the 2-year-old toddler.

It's unclear how the toddler ended up in the swimming pool.