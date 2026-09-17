Second Friendswood resident falls victim to gold scam as investigators make arrests in California

The Brief An arrest has been made after Friendswood police say another Friendswood resident has fallen victim to a gold scam. Friendswood police said Rajdeep Singh, of California, was arrested after they say he acted as a courier in a gold scam that caused an elderly resident to turn over approximately $185,000 in gold bars. Friendswood police said they believe Singh may have met with multiple victims in the Houston area during the past four weeks.



An arrest has been made after Friendswood police say another Friendswood resident has fallen victim to a gold scam.

Friendswood police arrest another suspect after resident falls victim to gold scam

What we know:

Friendswood police said Rajdeep Singh, of California, was arrested after they say he acted as a courier in a gold scam that caused an elderly resident to turn over approximately $185,000 in gold bars.

Rajdeep Singh (Source: Friendswood Police Department)

The investigation began Tuesday, Sept. 15, after the victim’s family became concerned about suspicious phone calls and financial transactions. The family urged the victim to contact police after seeing a Friendswood Police Department news release about gold scams targeting elderly residents.

The victim told investigators she had been communicating with a man since August who falsely claimed to be a federal agent. The man allegedly told her that her Social Security information, as well as her husband’s, had been compromised.

The scammer then allegedly convinced the victim that she needed to purchase $25,000 in gift cards and convert approximately $185,000 into gold bars to protect her financial assets. She provided the gift card information and followed the scammer's instructions.

Officials said the exchange happened on September 10, the same day Friendswood investigators were in California making arrests connected to a separate gold scam investigation. Authorities stated the victim met with a courier she believed to be a federal agent and turned over approximately $185,000 in gold bars.

Investigators later identified the courier as Singh. Friendswood police, with assistance from the Meadows Place Police Department, located Singh in Fort Bend County and took him into custody on Sept. 16.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office accepted a charge of theft of property valued between $150,000 and $300,000 with an elderly victim enhancement. Singh’s bond was set at $5 million, and an immigration detainer was also placed.

What you can do:

Friendswood police said they believe Singh may have met with multiple victims in the Houston area during the past four weeks. Anyone who recognizes Singh or his vehicle is asked to contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.

Photo of Rajdeep Singh's vehicle (Source: Friendswood Police Department)

"These criminals are terrorizing our elderly community and taking their life savings. They are extremely persistent but so are we," Friendswood Police Chief Josh Rogers said. "We will continue to investigate these crimes to the fullest extent of the law. We are nowhere near done."

Police are reminding residents that legitimate law enforcement agencies, federal agencies and financial institutions will never instruct anyone to purchase gold, cryptocurrency, gift cards or other assets to protect money or avoid arrest.

Anyone who receives a similar call should stop communicating with the caller and immediately contact local law enforcement.