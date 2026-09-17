Harris County commissioners to make final vote on proposed tax rate increases

The Brief Harris County commissioners will make their final vote on Thursday to decide on the proposed property tax rate increases. The proposed tax rate is $0.41750 per $100 of value for Harris County, an approximate 9.6% increase from the current rate of $0.38096. Commissioner Precinct 3 Tom Ramsey and Judge Hidalgo voted against advancing the tax rate during the last meeting.



Harris County commissioners will make their final vote on Thursday to decide on the proposed property tax rate increases intended to help close an estimated $181 million budget shortfall.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stated that during Thursday's commissioners court meeting, they will vote up or down on the tax rate and budget for Fiscal Year 2027.

On Sep. 8, during Commissioners Court, there was a 3-2 vote to advance the proposed county property tax rate of up to $0.41750 per $100 of taxable value.

*Watch the live feed of Commissioners Court below.*

Proposed tax rates

The commissioners will be voting on multiple taxes, including:

proposed 2026 tax rate of $0.41750 per $100 of value for Harris County.

proposed 2026 tax rate of $0.05266 per $100 of value for the Harris County Flood Control District

proposed 2026 tax rate of $0.19528 per $100 of value for the Harris County Hospital District, dba Harris Health System.

proposed 2026 tax rate of $0.00603 per $100 of value for the Port of Houston Authority.

The tax rate adopted in 2025 for Harris County was $0.38096 per $100 of taxable value. That means the proposed county rate is approximately 9.6% higher.

When tax rates for Harris County and the other county-controlled taxing entities are considered together, the Office of Management and Budget says the proposal represents an overall increase of approximately 7.6%.

Hidalgo estimates the proposed rates could cost the average Harris County taxpayer about $120 more per year. The exact impact would depend on a property’s taxable value and any exemptions.

Voted against the tax increase

Commissioner Precinct 3 Tom Ramsey and Judge Hidalgo voted against advancing the tax rate during the last meeting.

Ramsey pushed to keep the county tax rate at its current level of $0.38096. Officials said that option could require approximately $243 million in budget cuts.

Hidalgo supported higher rates for Harris Health and the Harris County Flood Control District, but opposed increasing the county’s general fund rate.

She argued that Commissioners Court has repeatedly approved spending without identifying sustainable funding and is now relying on one-time money to preserve some programs.

"We are patching the bullet hole with a Band-Aid for one more year," Hidalgo said following the vote.

Commissioners also debated approximately $15 million for additional programs serving domestic violence survivors, veterans, at-risk youth and other groups.

Hidalgo said many of those services are worthwhile, but questioned how the county would continue paying for them in future budgets.