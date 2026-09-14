911 caller killed after chasing robbery suspect in north Harris County identified by officials

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim who was killed after chasing an apparent armed robbery suspect in north Harris County on Sunday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 34-year-old Victor Thomas Gonzalez was shot and killed in the Houston Northside/Northline area. Officials said the suspects fled in a vehicle with Victor Gonzalez following them as he was on the phone giving a 911 dispatcher their direction of travel before he said he had been shot.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim who was killed after chasing an apparent armed robbery suspect on Sunday.

Victim in deadly north Houston shooting identified by authorities

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 34-year-old Victor Thomas Gonzalez was shot and killed in the Houston Northside/Northline area on John Alber Road, near Bauman Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation revealed that Victor Gonzalez met the suspect at a location to sell property.

Officials stated that's when Victor was robbed at gunpoint.

Officials said the suspects fled in a vehicle with Victor Gonzalez following them as he was on the phone giving a 911 dispatcher their direction of travel before he said he had been shot.

One person, who was said to be in his late teens, was detained for questioning. However, no one has been arrested or charged in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say where the alleged robbery happened. Sheriff Gonzalez said it may have happened near the Hardy Toll Road in the Aldine area.

It's unclear what was stolen by the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this deadly shooting is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.