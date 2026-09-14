Third person charged for allegedly setting Buddhist Temple on fire in November 2023

The Brief FBI Houston has announced a third person has been charged in connection with the November 2023 firebombing of the Huyen Trang Buddhist Meditation Center in New Caney. Officials said Gertrude "Trudy" Thompson was arrested by FBI Houston civil rights agents on new federal charges related to the incident. Officials stated Trudy Thompson is joining her daughter, Kayla Thompson, and Austin Tanton in being charged with conspiracy to commit arson, use of an explosive to commit a federal felony, and arson.



FBI Houston has announced a third person has been charged in connection with the November 2023 firebombing of the Huyen Trang Buddhist Meditation Center in New Caney.

New charges filed in connection to 2023 firebombing of Buddhist Temple in New Caney

What we know:

Officials said Gertrude "Trudy" Thompson was arrested by FBI Houston civil rights agents on new federal charges related to the incident.

Officials stated Trudy Thompson is joining her daughter, Kayla Thompson, and Austin Tanton in being charged with conspiracy to commit arson, use of an explosive to commit a federal felony, and arson.

What we don't know:

Bond information for Trudy Thompson wasn't provided by FBI Houston.

The backstory:

On Nov. 15, 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office claims Tanton threw a Molotov cocktail, known also as a crude incendiary device, through a window of the meditation center at Buddhist Temple in the 17000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. A fire ignited which damaged the flooring and a rug.

Officials report monks sleeping inside the temple woke up and quickly extinguished the flames, but smoke damage forced the center temporarily close. At least four people, including the head nun, were inside at the time of the attack.

Surveillance video allegedly shows a vehicle, believed to be driven by Thompson, stopping near the temple’s gate. After it drove off, a man approached the building, broke a window screen, lit a gasoline-filled jar, and threw it inside causing flames to erupt inside before running away.

Officials report a man who's a monk, who was an out-of-town guest sleeping in the room jumps into action and uses a rug to put out the fire.

The surveillance video shows members of the temple extinguishing the flames and then calling the police. Then in the video, you see another monk grab a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames.