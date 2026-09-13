One person killed after 911 caller chases robbery suspect in North Houston

The Brief A person reportedly chased a suspect after being robbed at gunpoint. The person then reported that he had been shot. It's not clear if the deceased person is the



A Hispanic man in his 30s is dead after authorities say he followed a vehicle involved in an apparent armed robbery in north Houston.

Houston: One killed following reported robbery

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. after a man reported he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The man told dispatchers he was following the vehicle involved in the robbery. He was advised not to follow the vehicle but continued driving after it, authorities said.

The man later called 911 and reported that he had been shot. Houston police also received a report of shots fired after the vehicle entered the city.

Deputies found the man shot near John Alber Road and Bauman Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the victim was a Hispanic man in his 30s, and the truck seen at the scene belonged to him. His identity has not been released pending confirmation through fingerprinting.

Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video and following additional leads. One person is being interviewed in connection with the incident, but authorities said they are not calling that person a suspect at this time. Sheriff Gonzalez noted that it's not clear whether the suspect or the caller was killed.

No one involved has been identified.

It's not clear if the other person remained at the scene.

It's also not clear where the alleged robbery happened. Sheriff Gonzalez says it may have happened near the Hardy Toll Road in the Aldine area.

What they're saying:

Authorities urged people who are robbed not to follow suspects.

"Property can be replaced. Your life can’t be replaced," a Harris County sheriff’s sergeant said during a news conference.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said where the alleged robbery occurred. They believe it may have happened during a meeting somewhere in Harris County, possibly near the Hardy Toll Road in the Aldine area.

It’s unclear what was stolen.

Authorities have not released details about how many times the victim was shot.

No suspect has been identified or charged.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.