The Brief A Harris County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to hanging an emaciated puppy by its neck until the dog passed out. Deputies arrested Carrick Green, who has a history of prior felony convictions, while he was carrying a concealed handgun in his backpack. The victim, a five-month-old puppy named Jinx, suffered severe injuries that led to a partial leg amputation, but has since recovered and been adopted.



A Houston-area man is headed to prison for his role in a severe case of animal brutality that left a young puppy fighting for its life back in 2025.

Carrick Green, 44, pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty after an investigation by the Harris County Constable Precinct One’s Animal Cruelty Unit and the Houston SPCA.

Animal abuse reported in Harris County

What we know:

Green had been accused of suspending a five-month-old mixed-breed puppy named Jinx in the air by its leash and collar. The animal cried and struggled for roughly 45 seconds before going limp.

According to officials, along with the severe strangulation, Jinx suffered internal injuries and a shattered femur from the abuse. The damage to the leg was so severe, veterinarians had to partially amputate it.

Jinx has since made a full recovery and found a new home.

Green was arrested in 2025 on an animal cruelty warrant. When Precinct One deputies took him into custody, they found a handgun inside his backpack. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for animal cruelty and another 10 years for being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.

What you can do:

Constable Rosen is urging members of the community to remain vigilant and speak up if they suspect an animal is in danger. Anyone who witnesses or suspects animal cruelty can report it directly to the Houston SPCA by calling 713-869-7722.