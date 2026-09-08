Galveston Police Department officer receives 'no bill' in deadly May 2026 shooting

The Brief A Galveston Police Department officer has received a "no bill" following a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier in the year. According to Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Kenneth A. Cusick, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office presented the case regarding the May 18 shooting death of Randy Martin. The officer involved was Joshua Nino de Guzman. Guzman had been with the department for two-and-a-half years prior to the shooting.



A Galveston Police Department officer has received a "no bill" following a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier in the year.

Galveston Police Department officer "no billed" following deadly May 2026 officer-involved shooting

What we know:

According to Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Kenneth A. Cusick, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office presented the case regarding the May 18 shooting death of Randy Martin.

The officer involved was Joshua Nino de Guzman. Guzman had been with the department for two-and-a-half years prior to the shooting.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the next steps will be for Guzman.

According to a statement from the Galveston Police Department, "We respect the decision made by the Grand Jury. That said, there is still a GPD internal affairs investigation ongoing, and GPD has not yet received the Texas Rangers findings. We anticipate the Rangers releasing their report to the Galveston Police Internal Affairs investigators in the coming days."

The backstory:

Galveston police said the shooting occurred back in May. It all began when Officer Guzman initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street.

Guzman reportedly asked Martin, who was driving a vehicle, to step out of the vehicle but a struggle occurred. Guzman requested back-up to respond quickly.

At some point in the struggle, Officer Guzman shot his weapon, hitting Martin multiple times.

Police said officers immediately rendered first aid at the scene until Martin was taken by Galveston EMS to the UTMB Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, and they were taken to the emergency room following the shooting.

Guzman was uninjured in the shooting, officials said.