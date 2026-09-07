Texas man sentenced to 10 years in prison after more than 130 dogs died at animal rescue

The Brief Timothy Brockman was convicted of felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and received additional prison time because of probation violations. McFadden was previously sentenced to five years in prison for her role in the animal cruelty case. Brockman will be prohibited from owning living animals for five years after completing his sentence, while advocates are urging lawmakers to strengthen animal protection laws.



More than 130 dogs died while in the care of a supposed animal rescue called Southeast Texas Paw Patrol.

Timothy Brockman sentenced to 10 years in Texas animal cruelty case involving more than 130 dogs

What we know:

Timothy Brockman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for one felony count and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to non-livestock animals, while his girlfriend, Ashley McFadden, got five years in prison. Brockman got more time because of probation violations.

Timothy Brockman

The couple got dogs from various rescue groups throughout Texas under the guise they would find the dogs forever homes through their Southeast Texas Paw Patrol.

Instead of homes, more than 130 dogs were starved to death, many buried alive.

What they're saying:

Mary McElhanon, a Houston dog transporter, says she saw it with her own eyes. She transported puppies to the rescue thinking they would find forever homes.

"Timothy sent word to me, ‘tell Mary I put her newborn babies in ziplock bags and suffocated them,’" she said.

Authorities found 87 dogs alive.

Tina Nedd, a dog rescuer, also saw a lot of the death and destruction at the couple's hands under the guise of saving lives.

"People use the word traumatizing pretty loosely," Nedd said. "But that was a traumatizing experience for everybody involved. It's very hard to stop seeing it. If you think about it, you see it."

Investigators say Brockman's personal dog was the healthiest animal on the property.

Brockman is prohibited from owning a living animal for five years after completing his sentence.

Animal advocates say they hope this case will show lawmakers why laws addressing pets need to be strengthened.