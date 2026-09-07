Houston weather: Hot Tuesday on the way, isolated storms possible

The Brief Hot Tuesday with isolated storms Daily shower and storm chances this week Atlantic stays quiet; Lowell threatens Hawaii



STEAMY TUESDAY

Did you have off on Labor Day? Your forecast stays hot and humid across Houston and Southeast Texas, with heat index values as high as 105°. Isolated afternoon storms are possible all week, and a few could be strong.

DAILY RAIN CHANCES

A daily round of showers and storms remains in the forecast through the rest of the week. Not everyone will see rain each day, but brief heavy downpours are possible. Wednesday should see the largest coverage of rainfall across the FOX 26 area.

WATCHING LOWELL

The Atlantic remains quiet with no tropical threats to Texas. In the Pacific, Hurricane Lowell is expected to bring large waves and dangerous surf to Hawaii. It continues to creep closer to the western islands of the state.