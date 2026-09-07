North Houston shooting: Man found shot multiple times in front of apartment

The Brief A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a North Point Drive apartment complex. Police followed a trail of blood from the scene to an open apartment containing blood, shell casings, and narcotics. Witnesses reported seeing three people flee the area in a vehicle shortly after the shooting.



Houston police are piecing together what led to a shooting at a northern Houston apartment complex that left a man in critical condition.

Shooting at north Houston apartment

What we know:

At around 9:20 p.m., Lieutenant Willken says officers responded to reports of a shooting on North Point Drive, just near the intersection of Beltway 8 and the North Freeway.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso in front of the apartment complex.

Police immediately rendered first aid to the victim until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived, Willkens stated. HFD took the man to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The victim allegedly told officers he was shot during a drive-by shooting. However, while investigating the scene, officers discovered a trail of blood to the open door of an apartment unit. Inside that apartment, officers found blood, shell casings, and narcotics.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw a woman and two men run out of the area right after the shooting, get into a car, and leave the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the victim actually lived at the apartment complex or inside the unit. Investigators have not yet identified any suspects or determined a potential motive behind the shooting.