Argument between couple leads to girlfriend's father shooting boyfriend

The Brief A couple reportedly got into an argument while the man was visiting his girlfriend's family's apartment in southwest Houston. The man reportedly got into a fight with his girlfriend's brother, and her father eventually shot at him twice. Investigators were said to be determining who would be charged in this case.



A man was sent to a hospital after being shot by his girlfriend's father during an altercation in southwest Houston.

Houston apartment shooting: Gun pulled during family altercation

What we know:

The incident was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on West Fuqua Street near Buffalo Speedway.

Police at the scene say the shooting victim, a man in his early 20s, came to the apartment to talk to his girlfriend, but the couple eventually started arguing.

The girlfriend's brother and father went out to the apartment porch with the boyfriend, then the boyfriend and the brother reportedly got into a fight.

The girlfriend's father and brother were said to be going back into the apartment where she was, and the boyfriend appeared to be leaving before allegedly turning around and saying, "I got something for you."

According to police, the girlfriend's family believes the boyfriend tends to carry a gun.

The girlfriend's father then shot at the boyfriend one time before he and his son went back into the apartment. The boyfriend allegedly kicked out a window at the apartment, and the father shot at him again through the broken window.

Police say the boyfriend had one gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

No other details about the altercation are available at this time.

It's not clear which time the boyfriend was hit by the gunfire.

What's next:

Investigators were said to be working the scene to determine who would be charged in this incident.

FOX 26 is waiting for an update.