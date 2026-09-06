Security sergeant shoots knife-wielding man in Memorial Hermann ER after Tasers fail

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The Brief A security sergeant shot a suicidal man armed with a knife inside an emergency room at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. Security personnel used Tasers three times before the sergeant opened fire as the man re-engaged and grabbed the knife. The suspect was struck three times in the torso and transported for care, and his current medical condition has not been released.



A security sergeant shot a man inside an emergency room at a west Houston hospital Saturday night after the man pulled a knife and resisted repeated attempts to subdue him with Tasers, police said.

Memorial Hermann ER shooting

What we know:

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, located at 900 Gessner Road, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Ronald Wilkins.

The suspect, described as a man in his early 30s, had voluntarily arrived at the emergency room around 6 p.m. seeking medical assistance, stating he was feeling suicidal and intended to harm himself. Wilkins noted that the man was a frequent visitor to the facility for various medical needs and was being treated in a private room inside the emergency department.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the man pulled out a knife, prompting security officers to confront and try to contain him inside the room. Security personnel discharged Tasers three times in an effort to disarm him.

After the third Taser discharge caused the man to drop to the ground, a security sergeant tried to retrieve the weapon. The man re-engaged, got the knife again, and led the ranking security sergeant to fire his handgun, striking the suspect three times in the torso.

No other security guards discharged their weapons, and no other patients or hospital staff were threatened or injured during the secluded encounter, according to police.

Medical personnel inside the emergency room immediately rendered aid to the man, who was then prepared for transport to another hospital for specialized care. His current condition has not been released.

What they're saying:

In a statement following the shooting, Memorial Hermann health system emphasized its security protocols while declining to elaborate on specific details.

"The safety and privacy of our workforce, patients and visitors are our top priority," the statement read. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and, due to patient privacy laws, cannot comment further at this time."

The Houston Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.