Scattered Sunday downpours bring localized flood risks to Houston and Southeast Texas

The Brief Scattered afternoon downpours will peak inland Sunday, with slow-moving storms bringing a slight risk of localized street flooding. Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid across Southeast Texas, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values topping 100°. Daily chances for pop-up showers will persist into next week, while tropical activity in the Atlantic remains quiet.



Scattered showers and storms will pop-up along the coast by midday and peak inland, especially during the afternoon. There's still a low chance that a few streets could flood. So please stay alert and avoid flooded areas. Slow-moving storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Labor Day forecast

Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°. Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.

The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues into next week. Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.

Tropical Forecast

The tropical Atlantic looks to stay quiet for the next week. Our friends in the Pacific aren't as lucky. There are three hurricanes brewing and one may bring some big waves to Hawaii.

7-Day Forecast