Scattered Sunday downpours bring localized flood risks to Houston and Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - Scattered showers and storms will pop-up along the coast by midday and peak inland, especially during the afternoon. There's still a low chance that a few streets could flood. So please stay alert and avoid flooded areas. Slow-moving storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Labor Day forecast
Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°. Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.
The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues into next week. Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.
Tropical Forecast
The tropical Atlantic looks to stay quiet for the next week. Our friends in the Pacific aren't as lucky. There are three hurricanes brewing and one may bring some big waves to Hawaii.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.