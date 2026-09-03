2 found dead in West Houston apartment management office

The Brief Police were called to a shooting reported at a complex near Westheimer and South Gessner Roads. An employee and a resident reportedly found the two inside the management office. Detectives are still investigating.



A man and woman were found dead on Thursday inside the management office of a west Houston apartment complex, according to police.

West Houston: 2 dead in apartment office

What we know:

Police say a shooting was reported at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at a complex on Ella Lee Lane, near Westheimer and South Gessner Roads.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

According to a lieutenant at the scene, a maintenance employee and a resident who went to pay their rent found the two victims inside the office.

Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said no one heard or saw the victims being shot.

Detectives are working to collect evidence.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Lt. Crowson says the victims are believed to be in their 50s or 60s.

There are no details at this time about any potential suspects or a motive.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.