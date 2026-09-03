Houston power outage tracker: Entergy, Centerpoint maps; report an outage
HOUSTON - Remnants of Edouard continue to bring heavy rainfall and flooding after it swept across Southeast Texas on Wednesday.
The impacts of the storm brought power outages to thousands of residents. Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.
Houston power outage tracker
By the numbers:
Here's how many outages have been reported as of 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.
- Entergy Texas is reporting 24,245 customers affected by outages
- Centerpoint Energy is reporting 963 customers affected by outages
Entergy breakdown
Power outage maps & report an outage
Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.
Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.
The Source: The outage numbers come from the Entergy Texas and Centerpoint Energy websites.