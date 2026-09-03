Houston power outage tracker: Entergy, Centerpoint maps; report an outage

The Brief Remnants of Edouard continue to bring heavy rainfall and flooding after is swept across Southeast Texas on Wednesday. The system caused power outages for thousands of residents, especially those northeast of Houston. Entergy still has more than 20,000 customers without power as of Thursday morning.



Remnants of Edouard continue to bring heavy rainfall and flooding after it swept across Southeast Texas on Wednesday.

The impacts of the storm brought power outages to thousands of residents. Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

Houston power outage tracker

By the numbers:

Here's how many outages have been reported as of 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Entergy Texas is reporting 24,245 customers affected by outages

Centerpoint Energy is reporting 963 customers affected by outages

Entergy breakdown

Power outage maps & report an outage

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.