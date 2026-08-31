Tropical Storm Edouard takes aim at Texas

The Brief Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Gulf of America. Tropical storm, flood and storm surge alerts have been issued for parts of Texas. Edouard is expected to bring heavy rain and storm surge to parts of the state this week.



Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Gulf of America.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Edouard is located off the coast of Louisiana and is moving northwest toward Texas.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has winds of between 39 and 73 mph.

Storms with winds of at least 74 are considered hurricanes, but Edouard is not expected to reach that status before it hits Texas.

Where is Tropical Storm Edouard?

Tropical Storm Edouard is located off the coast of Louisiana and is moving to the northwest toward Texas.

The location of Tropical Storm Edouard.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast track for Tropical Storm Edouard?

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Edouard is forecast to continue moving toward Texas before making landfall sometime Tuesday.

The cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Edouard.

(FOX Weather)



Are there any alerts for Tropical Storm Edouard?

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Texas coast from Port Bolivar to Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Texas.

(FOX Weather)



A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Texas coast from High Island to Louisiana.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for much of Southeast Texas, including the Houston metro area.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Texas.

(FOX Weather)



What impacts will Tropical Storm Edouard have on Texas?

The biggest impact on Texas from Tropical Storm Edouard will be in the form of heavy rain.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has placed much of the Southeast Texas coast in a slight (Level 2/4) risk of flash flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday. This does include the Houston area.

The rainfall forecast for Southeast Texas.

(FOX Weather)

