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Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County
4
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, San Jacinto County, Galveston Island, Polk County, Montgomery County, Inland Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Chambers County, Walker County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Washington County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Colorado County, Chambers County, Waller County, Montgomery County, Brazos County, Grimes County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Brazoria County, Houston County, Wharton County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Tropical Storm Edouard Live Tracker: Latest path, wind speeds, Texas impacts

By
FOX Local
Hurricanes
Published August 31, 2026 6:54 PM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 6:54 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Gulf of America.
    • It is forecast to hit Southeast Texas with heavy rain and storm surge.
    • Tropical storm, flood and storm surge alerts are in effect.

Track Tropical Storm Edouard in real time with our live updating maps, current wind speeds, central pressure, distance from land and official National Hurricane Center watches and warnings for Texas.

Where is Tropical Storm Edouard?

The position of Edouard.
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast track and cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Edouard?

Forecast cone for Edouard.
(FOX Weather)

 

What alerts are in effect for Tropical Storm Edouard?

Tropical storm alerts with Edouard.
(FOX Weather)

 
Flood alerts with Edouard.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much rain is expected from Tropical Storm Edouard?

Rainfall forecast for Edouard.
(FOX Weather)

 

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center and FOX Weather.

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