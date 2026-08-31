Tropical Storm Edouard Live Tracker: Latest path, wind speeds, Texas impacts
Track Tropical Storm Edouard in real time with our live updating maps, current wind speeds, central pressure, distance from land and official National Hurricane Center watches and warnings for Texas.
Where is Tropical Storm Edouard?
(FOX Weather)
What is the forecast track and cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Edouard?
(FOX Weather)
What alerts are in effect for Tropical Storm Edouard?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
How much rain is expected from Tropical Storm Edouard?
(FOX Weather)
The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center and FOX Weather.