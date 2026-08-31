East Orem Drive crash: Woman killed, driver suspected of being intoxicated

The Brief An adult woman was killed after a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed hit her vehicle as it was exiting a residential area on East Orem Drive. Two passengers in the victim's car were hospitalized in stable condition, while the Jeep driver and a juvenile passenger were uninjured. The Jeep driver showed signs of intoxication and faces a reckless manslaughter charge. It could be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.



One woman is dead, and two people were hospitalized after a major crash involving two vehicles in southeast Houston late Sunday evening.

Deadly crash on East Orem

What we know:

According to Houston Police Department Sergeant Garcia, the crash happened at the intersection of East Orem Drive and Dawn View Lane in the Minnetex area.

Witnesses told investigators that a Jeep SUV was going westbound on East Orem at a high rate of speed when it hit a Honda Accord exiting a residential neighborhood.

The female driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the Honda were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Garcia says the adult male driver of the Jeep and a juvenile male relative inside the SUV were not hurt.

The driver of the Jeep showed signs of intoxication at the scene and was evaluated by drug recognition experts at an off-site location, according to authorities. He is facing a reckless manslaughter charge. It could be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter depending on the ongoing investigation.

The driver has no prior history of reckless driving or DUIs.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the driver or victim.

The relationship between the male driver and juvenile was not specified.