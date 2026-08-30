Magnolia police shoot armed suspect during traffic stop

The Brief Police say an officer performed a traffic stop late Saturday night off FM 1774. The suspect allegedly pulled a pistol, and two officers shot him. The shooting is now under investigation.



Police in Magnolia say an armed suspect was shot by two of their officers during a traffic stop late Saturday night.

Man shot by Magnolia police

What we know:

Magnolia PD says the incident started at about 11 p.m. Saturday on Sugar Bend Drive just off of FM 1774.

An officer was performing a traffic stop on a driver, but the driver allegedly refused to leave his vehicle or give his name.

The officer then opened the driver's door to remove him from the vehicle when the driver reportedly tried to reach for something in a door panel. Police say the officer used his Taser "but had an unsuccessful result."

According to police, the driver went back to the door panel, pulled out a pistol and raised it toward the officer. That officer and another officer at the scene then shot the suspect multiple times.

The officers then performed life-saving measures "after the male was no longer a threat," according to Magnolia Police.

Medics then came to the scene and took the suspect to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Magnolia Police say the suspect is currently charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, and he has a warrant for fraud in Harris County.

Investigations underway

What's next:

Officials say this incident is being investigated by Texas DPS and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Police say the suspect's information and other charges will be released sometime this week.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There are details on what initiated the traffic stop.

Police did not list a timeframe for when bodycam footage would be released.