The Brief A driver had just exited I-610 and was allegedly speeding before losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle allegedly went airborne before crashing into a pole. The crash caused some downed power lines to go across the freeway.



Traffic was blocked off on 610 early Sunday after a driver fatally struck a pole in southwest Houston.

Southwest Houston: Deadly crash near 610 Loop

What we know:

The crash was reported at around 1 a.m. Sunday on the I-610 feeder road near Kirby Drive.

Houston Police say a Porsche coupe had just exited the freeway toward Kirby and was reportedly speeding on the feeder before the driver lost control. The vehicle then struck a curb, went airborne, and crashed into a pole.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police at the scene said the driver appeared to have been the only person in the vehicle.

The crash caused some power lines to go down and lie across 610, so the freeway was closed off. The scene has since been cleared.

Police at the scene said the downed lines did not affect electrical service in the area.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified at this time.

It's not clear if any other factors besides speeding contributed to the crash.