Houston weather: Gulf activity raising rain chances

The Brief Hot and humid Sunday Tropical moisture brings rain Tuesday Tropics heating up as we near the peak of hurricane season



We're monitoring some activity in the Gulf that could bring some heavy rain in the new week.

Hot weekend ahead

The weekend stays steamy, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values above 100°.

Afternoon highs will be well above our seasonal average of 93 degrees.

Isolated storms possible

Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially closer to the coast, but most of the weekend looks rain-free.

At this time, we won't rule out a brief heavy downpour or lightning strike.

Low pressure in the Gulf

We are monitoring an area of low pressure in the north-central Gulf. It will drift westward over the next few days.

Houston will be watching this closely as we will likely see an increase in showers and storms by Tuesday/ Wednesday.

The NHC is calling this Invest 97-L and is giving it a 30% for development over the next few days. Regardless of if it becomes a named storm or not, we will likely get heavy rain.

MORE: Invest 97L in Gulf among 2 tropical disturbances being tracked this week

Image 1 of 2 ▼

7-Day Forecast