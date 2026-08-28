GTA VI leaks: What we know about Cyberleek and the effort to uncover who’s behind it

The Brief Grand Theft Auto VI is months away from its highly anticipated release, but leaked gameplay and the ongoing effort to identify whoever is behind it continue to put the spotlight on the security surrounding one of the world’s biggest video game franchises. Grand Theft Auto VI gave fans their biggest official look yet this week, with nearly 27 minutes of new footage showcasing the game ahead of its November 19 release. The GTA franchise has long been controversial for its graphic violence and mature content, but its reach is enormous.



Grand Theft Auto VI is months away from its highly anticipated release, but leaked gameplay and the ongoing effort to identify whoever is behind it continue to put the spotlight on the security surrounding one of the world’s biggest video game franchises.

Talking Grand Theft Auto VI leaks

What we know:

Grand Theft Auto VI gave fans their biggest official look yet this week, with nearly 27 minutes of new footage showcasing the game ahead of its November 19 release.

The GTA franchise has long been controversial for its graphic violence and mature content, but its reach is enormous.

GTA V has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide. When the game debuted in 2013, it generated more than $800 million in its first 24 hours and crossed the $1 billion mark in just three days.

Now, 13 years later, GTA VI is preparing to make its debut — but keeping details about the highly anticipated game under wraps has proven difficult.

What is Cyberleek?

In recent weeks, unreleased GTA VI gameplay has appeared online from an account using the name "Cyberleek."

The identity of the person or people behind Cyberleek remains unknown, and it has not been publicly established exactly how the unreleased material was obtained.

Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has been taking legal steps to try to identify whoever is behind the leaks.

Take-Two has sought records from Microsoft and Discord connected to accounts and online activity believed to be associated with the leaked material. The information could potentially help investigators determine who is operating behind the anonymous accounts.

GTA VI was targeted before

This isn’t the first time unreleased GTA VI material has made its way online.

In 2022, roughly 90 clips from an unfinished version of GTA VI were posted online following a major breach of Rockstar Games.

A 17-year-old hacker associated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was later linked to the attack.

One of the most surprising details of the case was the equipment reportedly used. The teenager carried out the Rockstar attack while staying in a hotel using an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a television and a cellphone.

The case demonstrated that a successful cyberattack doesn’t necessarily require a room filled with sophisticated computer equipment.

It also raises a broader question: If a major company protecting one of the world’s most valuable entertainment properties can be targeted, what does that mean for businesses and everyday consumers? FOX 26 spoke with tech expert Juan Guevara Torres about the latest GTA VI leaks, the ongoing effort to identify whoever is behind Cyberleek, how investigators can track someone attempting to remain anonymous online and what consumers can learn from high-profile security breaches. You can watch that full interview above.

What's next:

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to be released November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.