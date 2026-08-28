North Main train crash: Juvenile male killed after attempting to run across tracks

The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly train-pedestrian incident on Friday night. Officials said the incident occurred near the intersection of North Main Street and E. 36th Street. Authorities said several crossings in the Independence Heights area are blocked as a result.



The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly train-pedestrian incident on Friday night.

Houston police investigating deadly train-pedestrian incident on North Main Street

What we know:

Officials said the incident occurred near the intersection of North Main Street and E. 37th Street.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Houston police said a juvenile male tried to run across the train tracks and beat the train, but was struck.

The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said they are currently waiting for Union Pacific officials to arrive on the scene.

Several crossings in the Independence Heights area are blocked as a result, officials said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.