Rising concern in Harris County: Back-to-back electric bike, scooter crashes leave 2 children injured

The Brief Two young children in Harris County Precinct 4 were hospitalized in stable condition after being struck by vehicles while riding an electric dirt bike and an electric scooter. Constable deputies rendered immediate, life-saving medical care at the scene, including applying a tourniquet to control severe bleeding on one of the victims. Precinct 4 officials warn that these accidents are now occurring weekly and urge both parents to closely supervise young riders and drivers to remain hyper-vigilant on neighborhood streets.



Two separate traffic accidents involving young children on motorized vehicles in Harris County Precinct 4 have raised urgent safety concerns among local law enforcement and community members.

What we know:

Within a short span, a 9-year-old boy riding an electric dirt bike and a 10-year-old girl riding an electric scooter were both struck by motor vehicles in nearby neighborhoods. Deputies and first responders are now urging parents and drivers to exercise extreme caution as incidents involving young riders continue to surge.

Severe collisions prompt emergency first aid

The first incident occurred in the 200 block of Pinto Point Drive, where a 9-year-old boy on an electric dirt bike collided with a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with law enforcement. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the child was rushed to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Shortly after, deputies responded to another major auto-pedestrian crash near Lincolns Meadow Drive and Dukes Run Drive. A 10-year-old girl on an electric scooter entered an intersection and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Precinct 4 warns of weekly incidents

Officials stress that collisions like these are no longer isolated events. Speaking on the trend, Captain Zitzmann with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office noted that accidents involving motorized personal vehicles have become a weekly occurrence.

"Honestly, unfortunately, it's happening way too often, almost weekly now," Captain Zitzmann said. "And to make it worse, it seems like these kids are getting younger and younger and injuries are getting worse."

How parents and drivers can keep neighborhood streets safe

While children naturally want to enjoy the outdoors, law enforcement emphasizes that safety requires a joint effort between active parental supervision and driver vigilance.

Parental Engagement: Parents must remain active and involved, keeping eyes on their children or knowing their exact whereabouts. Children should be educated on how to operate electric bikes and scooters safely and legally before taking them onto neighborhood streets.

Regular Check-Ins: Establish mandatory check-in intervals for young riders when they are out in the neighborhood.

Driver Vigilance: Drivers operating trucks, SUVs, and passenger vehicles must stay highly attentive, even when adhering to speed limits. Young children may not fully understand traffic laws and can suddenly dart into the road from sidewalks or side streets.

As Constable Mark Herman and Precinct 4 officials ask the community to keep both recovering children and their families in their thoughts, residents are encouraged to stay updated.