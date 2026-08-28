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Texas lawmakers, community leaders back impeachment articles over ICE enforcement operations

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published August 28, 2026 6:03 PM CDT
Published August 28, 2026 6:03 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • State Representative Christina Morales hosted a press conference supporting Rep. Al Green’s impeachment resolution, H.Res.1486.
    • The articles accuse the president of running ICE and CBP as unaccountable paramilitary forces.
    • Speakers demanded executive accountability following the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an immigration operation in Houston.

HOUSTON - State Representative Christina Morales and Houstonians for Justice hosted a press conference to show support for Congressman Al Green following his filing of H.Res.1486, Articles of Impeachment against President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.

What we know:

The impeachment articles address the administration's operation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), characterizing them as unaccountable, quota-driven paramilitary forces.

Rep. Al Green calls for local investigation into ICE-related death
Rep. Al Green calls for local investigation into ICE-related death

Rep. Al Green calls for local investigation into ICE-related death

During a press conference for the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE officers, Congressman Al Green calls for the city to investigate the shooting.

Demands for Accountability

Members of the local immigrant community stood alongside Representative Green during the conference to call for direct accountability regarding immigration enforcement actions.

The coalition specifically highlighted the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a Houston-area enforcement operation, as well as the deaths of other civilians in enforcement operations across the country.

The Source: Representative Al Green's office and State Representative Christina Morales.

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