Texas lawmakers, community leaders back impeachment articles over ICE enforcement operations

The Brief State Representative Christina Morales hosted a press conference supporting Rep. Al Green’s impeachment resolution, H.Res.1486. The articles accuse the president of running ICE and CBP as unaccountable paramilitary forces. Speakers demanded executive accountability following the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an immigration operation in Houston.



State Representative Christina Morales and Houstonians for Justice hosted a press conference to show support for Congressman Al Green following his filing of H.Res.1486, Articles of Impeachment against President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.

What we know:

The impeachment articles address the administration's operation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), characterizing them as unaccountable, quota-driven paramilitary forces.

Demands for Accountability

Members of the local immigrant community stood alongside Representative Green during the conference to call for direct accountability regarding immigration enforcement actions.

The coalition specifically highlighted the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a Houston-area enforcement operation, as well as the deaths of other civilians in enforcement operations across the country.