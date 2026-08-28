Texas lawmakers, community leaders back impeachment articles over ICE enforcement operations
HOUSTON - State Representative Christina Morales and Houstonians for Justice hosted a press conference to show support for Congressman Al Green following his filing of H.Res.1486, Articles of Impeachment against President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.
What we know:
The impeachment articles address the administration's operation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), characterizing them as unaccountable, quota-driven paramilitary forces.
Demands for Accountability
Members of the local immigrant community stood alongside Representative Green during the conference to call for direct accountability regarding immigration enforcement actions.
The coalition specifically highlighted the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a Houston-area enforcement operation, as well as the deaths of other civilians in enforcement operations across the country.
The Source: Representative Al Green's office and State Representative Christina Morales.