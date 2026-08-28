Harris County fire: Lightning strike sparks house fire on Ivy Falls Drive

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a lightning strike sparked a house fire on Friday evening. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the fire sparked up near the intersection of Ivy Falls Drive and TC Jester Boulevard. No word yet if there were any injuries.



Authorities are on the scene after a lightning strike sparked a house fire on Friday evening.

Lightning strikes home in North Harris County

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the fire sparked up near the intersection of Ivy Falls Drive and TC Jester Boulevard.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Authorities said firefighters from Klein, Ponderosa, and Little York are on the scene working to contain the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No word yet if there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.