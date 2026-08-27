Harris County shooting: Young child dead following incident near Cypress Creek Parkway, Cutten Road
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a young child was killed in a shooting late Thursday night.
Young child killed in Harris County shooting
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cutten Road and Cypress Creek Parkway.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office)
Gonzalez said Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies were called out to the scene.
The child, who Gonzalez said was possibly 4-years-old, had a gunshot wound.
The child was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting occurring.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.
The Source: X post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez