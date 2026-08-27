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Harris County shooting: Young child dead following incident near Cypress Creek Parkway, Cutten Road

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published August 27, 2026 11:48 PM CDT
Published August 27, 2026 11:48 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are investigating after a young child was killed in a shooting late Thursday night. 
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cutten Road and Cypress Creek Parkway. 
    • The child, who Gonzalez said was possibly 4-years-old, had a gunshot wound. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a young child was killed in a shooting late Thursday night. 

Young child killed in Harris County shooting

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cutten Road and Cypress Creek Parkway. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office)

Gonzalez said Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies were called out to the scene. 

The child, who Gonzalez said was possibly 4-years-old, had a gunshot wound. 

The child was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting occurring. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 

The Source: X post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

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