Harris County shooting: Young child dead following incident near Cypress Creek Parkway, Cutten Road

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating after a young child was killed in a shooting late Thursday night. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cutten Road and Cypress Creek Parkway. The child, who Gonzalez said was possibly 4-years-old, had a gunshot wound.



Harris County authorities are investigating after a young child was killed in a shooting late Thursday night.

Young child killed in Harris County shooting

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cutten Road and Cypress Creek Parkway.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office)

Gonzalez said Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies were called out to the scene.

The child, who Gonzalez said was possibly 4-years-old, had a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting occurring.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.