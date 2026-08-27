14-year-old riding e-scooter hit by vehicle in Klein, hospitalized

The Brief A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in a Klein neighborhood. Authorities say the driver stayed at the scene. This is the second crash involving a child on an e-scooter in less than two weeks.



A teen was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Klein on Wednesday.

Teen injured on electric scooter

What we know:

Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office says constable deputies were called to a crash on Theiss Mail Route Road near Theisswood Road.

Courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

According to officials, a 14-year-old was riding an electric scooter when they were hit by a vehicle. The teen was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.

Electric scooter crashes

This is the second crash in less than two weeks involving a child on an electric scooter.

On Aug. 18, a 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit while riding an electric scooter. Preliminary investigation indicated the 10-year-old girl riding an electric scooter entered the intersection after failing to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a motor vehicle.

Earlier this month, Harris County medical experts and first responders warned parents about a sharp increase in injuries involving e-bikes, e-scooters and electric motorcycles.