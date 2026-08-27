14-year-old riding e-scooter hit by vehicle in Klein, hospitalized
HOUSTON - A teen was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Klein on Wednesday.
Teen injured on electric scooter
What we know:
Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office says constable deputies were called to a crash on Theiss Mail Route Road near Theisswood Road.
Courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
According to officials, a 14-year-old was riding an electric scooter when they were hit by a vehicle. The teen was taken by EMS to a local hospital.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.
Electric scooter crashes
This is the second crash in less than two weeks involving a child on an electric scooter.
On Aug. 18, a 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit while riding an electric scooter. Preliminary investigation indicated the 10-year-old girl riding an electric scooter entered the intersection after failing to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a motor vehicle.
Earlier this month, Harris County medical experts and first responders warned parents about a sharp increase in injuries involving e-bikes, e-scooters and electric motorcycles.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office