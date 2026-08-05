Harris County officials warn families as e-bike, e-scooter injuries surge

The Brief Harris County officials say injuries involving e-bikes, e-scooters and electric motorcycles have increased dramatically. Most injured riders are boys, and many of the reported cases involve children between the ages of 5 and 17. Medical experts, first responders and a local bike shop owner are urging parents to understand a device’s speed, power and safety requirements before buying one for a child.



As students head back to school, Harris County medical experts and first responders are warning parents about a sharp increase in injuries involving e-bikes, e-scooters and electric motorcycles.

Officials say the devices are becoming increasingly popular among elementary and middle school students, but many families may not fully understand how fast they can travel or the injuries they can cause.

What the numbers show

Local perspective:

Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare and Harris County Public Health recently reviewed local injury data involving e-bikes, e-scooters and electric motorcycles.

The findings include:

Reported injuries increased from one case in 2019 to 198 cases in 2025 . Harris County ESD 11 described that as a 17,000% increase over six years .

82% of injured riders were male .

Most reported injuries involved children between 5 and 17 years old .

Officials say 93% of the injured riders were not wearing helmets.

Officials believe the local numbers may be an underestimate because some injuries are treated at home and never reported to a hospital or emergency medical provider.

Big picture view:

A national analysis found e-bike injuries increased 3,028% over five years.

E-bike-related hospitalizations increased 4,289% nationally during the same period.

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Medical experts warn about speed, serious injuries

Why you should care:

Dr. Jay Kovar, medical director for Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, said the increase in injuries has followed the growing use of electric bikes and scooters.

Dr. Kovar said the faster a device is traveling, the more severe a rider’s injuries can become. That is especially concerning for children whose bodies and brains are still developing.

The injuries doctors are seeing include traumatic brain injuries, facial fractures requiring surgery, broken arms and legs, and rib and chest trauma.

Kovar said prevention starts with awareness, education and preparation. He is encouraging parents to make sure children wear helmets, knee pads, elbow pads and other protective equipment.

Nancy Delafuente, the active transportation and Safe Routes coordinator for Harris County Public Health, said this is the first time the department has reviewed hospital-level data to examine these types of injuries.

Delafuente said parents should consider a child’s age, developmental level and ability before buying an electric bike or scooter.

She said families also need to understand how the device works, how fast it can travel and where it can legally be ridden.

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What parents should know before buying

What they're saying:

Wayne Arrington, president of Arride Bikes, said the goal should not be to villainize electric bikes and scooters, but to educate parents and children about what they are buying and riding.

Arrington said parents often enter his store looking for an electric option their child can use to travel to school without fully understanding the device’s speed or power.

What to Know:

He said families should know the difference between an e-bike and an electric motorcycle.

A traditional e-bike has pedals, while many electric motorcycles have foot pegs and are smaller than pedal-powered e-bikes.

Some electric motorcycles can reach speeds of up to 37 miles per hour and should be ridden on private property.

Arrington said parents should choose a street-legal e-bike if a child will use it for transportation on neighborhood streets or to travel to school.

He also recommends that families learn about:

Speed and age limitations

Traffic laws and road safety

Battery safety

Helmet fit

Knee and elbow protection

Where the device can legally be ridden

Arrington said parents need to understand what their children are asking them to buy, while children need to understand the power and limitations of what they are riding.

Woodlands fire chief raises concerns about e-scooters

Dig deeper:

The safety concerns are not limited to e-bikes.

The Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck said his department is also concerned about the growing number of e-scooters being used by elementary and middle school students.

Buck said both e-bikes and e-scooters can travel much faster than parents may realize.

He estimates that about 75% of the children and adults his department sees riding electric scooters are not wearing helmets.

Buck said the lack of protective gear is particularly dangerous because riders can suffer serious head and facial injuries when they crash or are thrown from a scooter.

First responders say helmets should be non-negotiable for anyone riding an e-bike or e-scooter, regardless of the rider’s age or how short the trip may be.

What officials want parents to do

What you can do:

Officials say they are not trying to discourage families from purchasing e-bikes or e-scooters.

Instead, they want parents to:

Choose a device that is appropriate for the child’s age and development.

Understand the difference between e-bikes, e-scooters and electric motorcycles.

Check the device’s maximum speed.

Make sure it is legal to ride on public streets.

Require a properly fitted helmet.

Use knee pads, elbow pads and other protective equipment.

Teach children traffic laws and safe riding habits.

Practice riding in a controlled area before allowing a child onto a street.

Medical experts and first responders say education and preparation can help reduce the risk of serious injuries as more students use electric bikes and scooters for transportation.