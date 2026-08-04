Southwest Houston: 2 teenage suspects shot during armored car robbery on Bellaire Boulevard

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after shots were fired during an armored car robbery in Southwest Houston, officials said. According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Chimney Rock Road. Officials did not say if there were any injuries in connection with the robbery.



Two teenage suspects were shot during an attempted robbery of an armored car in Southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shots fired during armored car robbery reported in Southwest Houston

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Chimney Rock Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed an armored car driver was going into a business in the area, came back out, and the suspects approached the driver and sprayed him with bear spray to try and rob him of the cash from the business.

That's when, authorities said, the armored guard fired several shots and at least two suspects were struck.

Authorities said there was a truck outside the business prior to the robbery that was idling and that caused the guard's sense of awareness to go up before he came out of the building and was approached.

Houston police said officers were able to get a description of the vehicle involved in the robbery, and it was determined to be a Mercedes.

During the search for the Mercedes, authorities said they received a call from an emergency care clinic in the Galleria area reporting that a white Mercedes had pulled up and dropped off two males, ages 15 or 16) with gunshot wounds. Both of those teens were taken to Texas Children's Hospital and are currently in surgery.

Authorities said further investigation led them to the Mercedes being located at a car wash in North Houston.

Officials said several people were found inside the vehicle trying to clean up the blood inside the vehicle and tampering with evidence. Those people were taken into custody.

Houston police said the guard who was attacked is a little shook up, but is expected to be OK.

What we don't know:

Officials did not confirm if the suspects were also in or around the idling truck prior to the robbery.

It's unclear how many people who were in the Mercedes at the car wash will be charged as authorities are still investigating.

It's also unclear what charges will be filed as the District Attorney's Office will need to be contacted.