Family of 24-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy files wrongful death lawsuit following I-45 crash

The Brief The parents of 24-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Erika Serrato have filed a wrongful death lawsuit following a deadly crash that took Erika's life at the end of June. According to a release, the lawsuit was filed against North Houston Pole Line, L.P., Ian Perez, Quanta Services, Inc., Quanta Telecommunication Solutions, LLC, and Element Fleet Corporation. The lawsuit states that the defendant, Ian Perez, fell asleep behind the wheel while traveling at approximately 65 mph and failed to see the emergency lights ahead, keep a proper lookout, slow down, move over, apply his brakes, or steer away from Deputy Serrato.



The parents of 24-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Erika Serrato have filed a wrongful death lawsuit following a deadly crash that took Erika's life at the end of June.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy crash: Family of deputy files wrongful death lawsuit

What we know:

According to a release, the lawsuit was filed against North Houston Pole Line, L.P., Ian Perez, Quanta Services, Inc., Quanta Telecommunication Solutions, LLC, and Element Fleet Corporation.

The release stated on June 28, 2026, Erika responded to assist with the investigation of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 45 North. At approximately 2:52 a.m., while carrying out those duties and with emergency lights on, a large commercial truck struck Deputy Serrato, causing catastrophic injuries. She was transported from the scene for emergency medical treatment, but died from her injuries.

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The lawsuit states that the defendant, Ian Perez, fell asleep behind the wheel while traveling at approximately 65 mph and failed to see the emergency lights ahead, keep a proper lookout, slow down, move over, apply his brakes, or steer away from Deputy Serrato. According to the petition, Perez failed to comply with Texas law requiring motorists to slow down or move over when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying activated emergency lights.

Deputy Erika Serrato (Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

According to the statement, the petition further alleges that the defendant was acting within the course and scope of his employment with and/or for the benefit of North Houston Pole Line, Quanta Services, and Quanta Telecommunication Solutions at the time of the collision. The statement added the commercial truck involved in the crash was allegedly owned or registered to one or more of those companies and leased through Element Fleet Corporation.

The lawsuit also alleges that the corporate defendants failed to exercise reasonable care in hiring, training, supervising, and retaining Perez. Among other allegations, the petition claims the companies failed to adequately investigate his driving history, evaluate his fitness for duty, monitor his hours of service and fatigue, and ensure that he was qualified to operate a commercial vehicle safely during the early-morning hours of June 28.

The statement added Deputy Serrato’s parents are seeking compensation for the loss of their daughter’s life, as well as the mental anguish and other losses they have experienced and will continue to experience.

What we don't know:

The statement did not include the amount of compensation that is being sought following the deadly crash.

What they're saying:

"Deputy Serrato dedicated her life to protecting others, and she deserved to return home safely," said Partner Brant J. Stogner, who is representing the family. "The lawsuit alleges that this tragedy occurred because a commercial driver fell asleep at highway speed and failed to heed the emergency lights ahead. We are committed to seeking answers, accountability, and justice for Erika’s family."

The other side:

FOX 26 has reached out to the company listed in the lawsuit. As of this writing, we have not received a reply.