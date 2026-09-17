Houston Rodeo expands footprint with new $300M agricultural complex on Highway 288

The Brief The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is building a $300 million, 1-million-square-foot facility called "The Farm" along Highway 288—the largest single capital project in its history. The complex will not replace the Rodeo's primary home at Reliant Park. The main livestock events will stay put while "The Farm" handles expanded competitions, equine events, and year-round programming. Selected via a community-wide public vote, the new facility is scheduled to open for the 2029 rodeo season to support agricultural education and youth development for future generations.



As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo approaches its upcoming centennial, the organization is launching the largest single-facilities investment in its history: a massive $300 million agricultural complex dubbed "The Farm."

Welcome to ‘The Farm’

Big picture view:

Located along Highway 288, the new facility spans more than 1 million square feet, including approximately 900,000 square feet of air-conditioned space.

Funded entirely by the Rodeo, the long-term expansion is designed to meet growing demand and secure the organization's future for generations to come.

Despite the major expansion, officials emphasized that the move will complement, not replace, the Rodeo's long-standing home at Reliant Park. The primary livestock show and main rodeo competitions will remain at Reliant Park, while the new complex allows the organization to expand to land it owns and controls.

"The Farm" stands for "Furthering our Agriculture and Ranching Mission." The name was selected through a multiphase, volunteer-driven initiative that culminated in a public vote by the community.

2029 rodeo season

Timeline:

Scheduled to open in time for the 2029 rodeo season, the facility marks a new era for the organization.

Mayor John Whitmire has committed to expediting the permit process to keep construction on track. Naturally, at the ceremonial groundbreaking, hard hats were replaced with cowboy hats to mark the occasion.

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By the numbers:

Beyond the annual rodeo season, the multi-use complex is designed to broaden year-round opportunities. It will feature:

Facilities: More than 800,000 square feet of dedicated indoor agriculture and equine space, including over 1,100 livestock pens, 800 horse stalls, 60 wash bays, and a new 2,000-seat multi-use pavilion.

Exhibitor Amenities: Enhanced layout to reduce travel distances and wait times during move-in, alongside more than 200 RV hookups for exhibitors and their families.

Year-Round Programming: Space to host Horse Show competitions, agricultural mechanics events, 4-H and intercollegiate contests, community events, galas, auctions, and educational programming.

For more than 90 years, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has brought small-town America to the big city. With the addition of The Farm, the organization expands its footprint to ensure its agricultural and educational mission continues to serve Texas youth for the next century.