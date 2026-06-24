Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces massive new agricultural complex along Highway 288

The Brief The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is investing millions to build a new, 1-million-square-foot agricultural complex along Highway 288. The facility will host horse shows, some livestock competitions, and educational events year-round, while the main Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo event will remain at Reliant Park. Construction will begin with a groundbreaking in late 2026, and the complex is expected to open for the 2029 Rodeo.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is making the largest single facilities investment in its 90-plus-year history to build a new livestock and agricultural complex along Highway 288, officials announced Wednesday.

While the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will remain at Reliant Park, some competitions and livestock shows will be hosted at the new facility.

A historic expansion for Texas agriculture

The multimillion-dollar investment will add 1 million square feet of space on property along Highway 288. During the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the new complex will host all horse show competitions, some livestock shows, junior and open breeding shows, archery competitions, agricultural mechanics, commercial auctions and educational contests, including 4-H and intercollegiate programming. Some livestock events will continue to be held at Reliant Center.

In the off-season, it will serve as a dedicated year-round venue for educational programming, galas, auctions, and committee meetings.

Rendering of new facility (Credit: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Big picture view:

"For more than two decades Reliant Arena has been at the heart of our horse and livestock show operations," said Wesley Sinor, chairman of the board of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "But as the facility where we host many of these events has reached the end of its useful life, it’s been clear that we need to act. This investment is a commitment to our students, our exhibitors and the future of agriculture. It’s required us to look ahead to our centennial and beyond to ensure we are meeting that responsibility for generations to come."

The new complex is designed to significantly improve the experience for animal exhibitors and their families. It will feature modern, climate-controlled facilities that reduce wait times and travel distances during move-in and move-out periods, while also expanding gathering spaces for friends and families.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rendering of new facility (Credit: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

What's next:

The project is part of a long-term vision as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo prepares for its centennial in 2032. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new complex is slated for late 2026. Construction will span several years, with the ultimate goal of welcoming guests in time for the 2029 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Investing in the future and the community

What they're saying:

"For nearly a century, this organization has existed to support the students, exhibitors, and families who make this event possible," said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "This represents the largest investment in Rodeo history and a profound commitment to the future of our event, educational opportunities and agriculture. It’s about honoring the trust families place in us when they bring their animals, their students and their dreams to this show. We are investing in a facility that reflects the importance of that responsibility."

"This investment is another strong example of Houston standing as a premier destination for agriculture, education and world-class events," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. "It expands educational opportunities for young people, strengthens our city’s reputation, and does so without placing any burden on taxpayers. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues to be a great partner to the Houston community."

"None of this would be possible without the extraordinary dedication of our volunteers, the generosity of our sponsors and donors, and the support of our community partners," said Pat Mann Phillips, former chairman of the board of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "Together, we are building more than a facility—we are building a legacy that will serve our community and advance our mission for the next 100 years."

"For nearly a century, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has demonstrated what's possible when an organization invests in its community. This new agricultural complex along Highway 288 will enhance Houston's position as a leader in agriculture and education while creating year-round opportunities for the families and young people of Harris County," explained Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. "A facility of this scale will expand access to opportunities that change lives. It's a bold step forward, and one our community can be proud of."

Commissioner Lesley Briones said, "The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's new agricultural and livestock facility will be an exciting, expanded investment in our students and the future of Harris County. For nearly a century, the Rodeo has strengthened our community, supported our students, and stimulated our economy through scholarships, youth competitions, and leadership development. The Rodeo represents the best of who we are as Texans. As Harris County continues to grow, we must keep creating pathways for young Texans to succeed. As we reimagine the future of NRG Park, I'm grateful for our partnership with the HLSR and the Houston Texans, and I look forward to continuing to deliver opportunity and progress for the people of Harris County."