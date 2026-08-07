Harris County crime: Man arrested, charged with allegedly striking toddler multiple times

The Brief A man has been charged following an investigation after a couple arrived at a gas station and sought help from authorities for an unresponsive 2-year-old toddler. Further investigation by Harris County authorities determined the mother's boyfriend, Gerardo Gonzalez, 29, allegedly struck the toddler multiple times, causing her injuries. Gonzalez has been charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury and has been booked into the Harris County Jail.



A man has been charged following an investigation after a couple arrived at a gas station and sought help from authorities for an unresponsive 2-year-old toddler.

What we know:

According to officials, the incident took place near the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and Spring Dane Drive on Thursday evening.

Officials said deputies immediately began live-saving measures until EMS arrived. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where medical personnel discovered multiple life-threatening injuries. The toddler was later airlifted to another hospital, underwent surgery, and remains in critical condition.

Harris County authorities said the toddler's mother and her boyfriend directed investigators to a home on Rendezvous Court where the toddler had become unresponsive.

Further investigation by Harris County authorities determined the mother's boyfriend, Gerardo Gonzalez, 29, allegedly struck the toddler multiple times, causing her injuries.

Gerardo Gonzalez

Gonzalez has been charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury and has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information as to what led up to the injuries occurring.

What they're saying:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, "Our thoughts are with this young toddler as she continues to fight for her life. Cases involving children are among the most heartbreaking first responders encounter, and we remain committed to seeking justice on her behalf."

What's next:

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.