One month after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's death, investigations continue as ICE rolls out body cameras

The Brief Friday marks one month since Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed during an ICE operation in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood. Multiple investigations remain underway, including an independent investigation by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. ICE has announced agents will begin wearing body cameras, but the agency will not be compelled to release footage unless it determines doing so is in the best interest of the agency.



Friday marks one month since Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed during an ICE operation in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood.

In the weeks since, the case has grown to include multiple criminal investigations, immigration court proceedings involving the men who survived the encounter, congressional scrutiny and continued calls for transparency from community leaders.

Community members are expected to gather again Friday evening on Canal Street to honor Lorenzo's life and renew their calls for accountability.

Houston ICE shooting: One month later

ICE announces body cameras:

One of the biggest questions surrounding Lorenzo's death has been what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The ICE agents involved were not wearing body cameras that morning.

ICE has since announced agents will begin wearing body cameras. However, under the new policy, the agency will not be compelled to release body camera footage unless it determines doing so is in the best interest of the agency.

ICE has maintained that Lorenzo was shot after Lorenzo moved the van while an officer was partially inside or immediately next to the vehicle. Multiple investigations into the shooting remain ongoing.

Community advocates say the new policy is a step toward greater transparency, but they argue more accountability is still needed.

"We need to make sure that we don't forget 30 days from now, 60, 90, 365 days from now. We don't forget that this happened here in our city... One thing is starting an investigation. The second thing is getting it done." — said César Espinosa with FIEL Houston.

Multiple investigations:

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced an independent investigation into Lorenzo's death on July 9.

The FBI, Texas Rangers and the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General are also investigating the shooting.

On Aug. 6, Harris County Commissioners unanimously approved $2.5 million to support District Attorney Sean Teare's independent investigation.

Earlier in July, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia also hosted a congressional forum examining the shooting, the investigations and federal immigration enforcement.

The men inside the van:

Four men were inside the van during the July 7 encounter:

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo , who was shot and killed.

Victor Salgado , Lorenzo's brother, who remains in ICE custody.

Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego , who was released from ICE custody on July 29 after a federal judge granted his habeas petition.

Daniel Tirado Pantoja, who remains in ICE custody while his own habeas petition moves through federal court.

Victor, Jose and Daniel have all become important witnesses in the investigations into Lorenzo's death.

Court filings include written statements from Jose and Daniel describing the moments leading up to the shooting. In those statements, they dispute that ICE agents were positioned directly in front of the van when shots were fired and describe Lorenzo as having stopped—or being in the process of stopping—the vehicle. Those accounts reflect the witnesses' statements filed in federal court.

Victor's case:

Victor Salgado remains in ICE custody one month after witnessing his brother's death.

His attorney, Ruby Powers, says Victor's habeas petition remains pending while her team pursues multiple legal avenues to secure his release, including proceedings in immigration court and advocacy through ICE.

Powers said Victor has remained willing to cooperate with investigators and previously met with the Texas Rangers while representatives from the Department of Homeland Security were also present. She told FOX 26 she is not aware of any additional investigative interviews since then.

She also described the emotional toll detention has taken on Victor, saying he has been grieving his brother while isolated from family and that sounds inside the detention facility remind him of the gunfire he heard that day.

What's next:

Community members are expected to gather Friday evening at the memorial on Canal Street to mark one month since Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's death.

Organizers say the vigil is intended to honor Lorenzo's memory while reminding the public that the investigations—and their push for transparency and accountability—are far from over.