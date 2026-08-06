Funding for Houston ICE shooting investigation approved by Harris County leaders

The Brief The Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously approved $2.52 million to go to the Harris County District Attorney's Office investigation into July's ICE-involved shooting. Officials say the money will be used as needed for the investigation over the next few years. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by an ICE agent, but officials say he was not in the intended target of the operation.



Harris County commissioners unanimously approved to issue an additional $2.5 million into a local investigation into last month's deadly Houston ICE shooting.

Houston ICE shooting: Investigation funding approved

What we know:

The funding will go toward an investigation led by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

PREVIOUS: Harris County leaders seek funding for independent investigation

District Attorney Sean Teare has stated in the past that the federal authorities who are investigating the July ICE-involved shooting have not been collaborating with local investigators. The Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General is said to be leading an independent investigation into the shooting.

While the DA's office was limited in its investigation, officials stated previously that they would be "pursuing investigative avenues available to us and will conduct a review of any information we collect within our reach." The office has since called on locals with any information about the shooting to contact their office.

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What they're saying:

Harris County commissioners say the $2.52 million will spread over three years. Teare says the investigation is not expected to last three years, but that's how long his office will be able to use the money, if needed.

The funding will be separate from the District Attorney's office's budget. Teare says the investment will go into funding new personnel and technology to specifically dive into the July ICE-involved shooting.

What's next:

Teare noted that there is no estimate of when the investigation will be completed, and it's not guaranteed that charges will be filed when the investigation is done.

Houston ICE shooting

The backstory:

According to ICE, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who was allegedly in the country illegally, was shot on July 7 in Houston's East End.

INITIAL REPORT: Man killed by ICE officer near Canal Street, Wayside Drive

Aaron Reitz, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, later shared that ICE officers were initially looking for "two Guatemalan men known to be driving a white van." The officers allegedly found a similar van and tried to pull it over twice, with the second attempt ending with Araujo being shot and killed.

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ICE claims that Araujo rammed into an ICE vehicle, ignored verbal commands and attempted to run over an officer, so an agent fired in self-defense.

States from two men who were in Araujo's vehicle denied the claim, stating ICE agents were not in front or behind the vehicle.

MORE: Statements from witnesses released

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the ICE agents were not wearing body cameras during this incident, citing limitations due to previous government shutdowns.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: