'Substance' in van targeted in Houston ICE shooting tests negative for drugs

The Brief Investigators saw a "crystal-like substance" in the van driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent. The substance was reportedly packaged in a way that was "consistent with methamphetamine." Araujo's family claimed the substance was an electrolyte mix. Officials say a lab test confirmed the substance is not an illicit drug.



The "crystal-like substance" found in Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's van, which was targeted in the deadly Houston ICE incident, has tested negative for illicit drugs, according to officials.

Houston ICE shooting: ‘Substance’ tests negative for drugs

The backstory:

The FBI requested to search the white van that was being driven by Araujo when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

According to an affidavit filed in federal district court, investigators said they saw several plastic bags with a "white crystal-like substance" in plain view from the outside of the van.

The affidavit goes on to say the bags were seen between the driver and passenger seats and on the floorboard of the van and were packaged in a way that was "consistent with methamphetamine," but noted that the van had not been searched at that time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FBI agents said plastic bags containing a "white crystal-like substance" could be seen in plain view from the outside of the van being driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week.

Attorney Ruby Powers, who is representing Araujo's brother, issued a statement from the family saying the "substance" in the bags was a homemade electrolyte mix that outdoor workers make to work in "extreme Texas heat." Powers said the substance was made of granulated salt, lemon, and water.

Click here for the attorney's full response.

What they're saying:

According to Representative Sylvia Garcia and the Harris County District Attorney's office, the result of a lab test has confirmed that the "substance" has tested negative for "narcotics/illicit drugs."

RELATED: Congressional field hearing on death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

What's next:

In a statement, Powers says the full lab results, which will confirm what the substance is, will be released on Monday.