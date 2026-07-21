Houston back-to-school giveaways: Free backpacks, school supplies

The Brief Students are preparing to head back to school for the 2026-27 school year. Various organizations are hosting back-to-school events and backpack giveaways around the Houston-area. You can find a list of events below.



Kids around the Houston-area are preparing to go back to school and there are several giveaways happening for those who need supplies for the upcoming year.

We've compiled a list of various backpack giveaways where organizations are providing free backpacks, school supplies, hair services, and more.

Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

This annual event will distribute 20,000 backpacks with school supplies and have on-site health screenings, such as: dental screenings and sealants, vision screenings, mental health screenings, and routine immunizations.

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Website: https://houstontx.gov/btsf/

Houston ISD Family Back to School Bash

Connect with community organizers and receive free backpacks, school supplies and get more information about resources and health screenings.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Time: 9 a.m. - Noon

Location: Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Road

Register here.

Attorney Brian White Annual Operation Backpack Giveaway

This community event is providing families with a free backpack filled with school supplies for each registered child. not only that, families can enjoy music, free ice cream, and learning about community resources.

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. - Noon

Location: Launch Family Entertainment, 13331 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077

Register here.

19th Annual Back to School Drive, Health Fair & Business Expo

A free family event providing free backpacks and school resources. There will also be a food pantry, health fair, and business expo.

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Welcome Ceremony 8:30 – 9 a.m.)

Location: PlazAmericas Mall, 201 Sharpstown Center, Houston, TX 77036

Register here.

Spring ISD Annual Back to School Expo

This free, family event brings together district departments and staff to help prepare for the upcoming school year. Attendees can get help with registration, hearing and vision screenings, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Time: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Dekaney High School, 22351 Imperial Valley Dr., Houston, TX 77073

American Legion Post 586 Free Back-to-School Event

A day of fun and giving back supported by the American Legion Post 586 with a backpack and school supply giveaway. Attendees can also enjoy a bounce house, food vendors, shopping vendors, and more. Plus, some low riders are pulling up!

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 12 - 5 p.m.

Location: 708 E. Parker Rd., Houston, TX 77076

Click for more information.

12th Annual Rock-In-Hood Back to School Event

This community-driven day will offer students school supplies, hair services, and uniforms, while supplies last.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Time: 8 - 11 a.m.

Location: Worthing High School, 9215 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77051

Click here for more information.

Gillman Honda Houston Annual Back-to-School Event

All are invited to this event hosted by Gillman Honda Houston offering free backpacks, school supplies, food, and more.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Gillman Honda Houston, 10595 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099

Click here for more information.

WashBodega & ReachOne713 Backpack Drive

WashBodega is hosting a backpack giveaway event where they will be giving out 500 free backpacks with school supplies. Plus, all morning attendees can enjoy free washer and dryer usage to start the school year off fresh.