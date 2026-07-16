The Brief An affidavit claims bags with a "white crystal-like substance" are inside the van targeted in the fatal Houston ICE-involved shooting. According to an attorney, the family of the man who was shot denies claims that the substance was "consistent with methamphetamine." Community members are invited to a public viewing Thursday honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who died in the shooting.



A lawyer for the family of Lorenzo Salgudo Araujo is explaining the "crystal-like substance" that was seen in the van targeted in last week's ICE-involved shooting in Houston.

Houston ICE shooting: ‘Substance’ seen in van

The backstory:

The FBI requested to search the white van that was being driven by Araujo when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

According to an affidavit filed in federal district court Tuesday, investigators said they saw several plastic bags with a "white crystal-like substance" in plain view from the outside of the van.

The affidavit goes on to say the bags were seen between the driver and passenger seats and on the floorboard of the van and were packaged in a way that was "consistent with methamphetamine," but noted that the van had not been searched.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FBI agents said plastic bags containing a "white crystal-like substance" could be seen in plain view from the outside of the van being driven by Lorenzo Salgado Araujo when he was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week.

Family denies assumption

What they're saying:

Immigration attorney Ruby Powers is representing Araujo's brother, who was detained during last week's ICE incident.

According to a statement from the attorney, Aruajo's family says the "substance" in the bags was a homemade electrolyte mix that outdoor workers make to work in "extreme Texas heat."

Powers says the substance is made of granulated salt, lemon, and water.

Read the full statement below:

"This week, as the Salgado Araujo family says goodbye to Lorenzo, his brother Victor is grieving from inside ICE custody, carrying not only the loss of his brother but also defending his honor and fighting for the justice he deserves.

A week after Lorenzo was fatally shot by an ICE officer on July 7th in Houston, Texas, an FBI affidavit sought a warrant to search his van. That warrant described an unidentified "white crystal-like substance" found in bags on the dashboard and floorboard. After consulting with my client and his family, our understanding is that this was granulated salt, which is paired with lemon and water as a homemade electrolyte mix used by outdoor workers in extreme Texas heat, not methamphetamine or any other illicit substance.

A search warrant does not equate to guilt. An unidentified substance is not a confirmed narcotic.

We are requesting that the substance testing be expedited so that their names can be cleared. But no test result, whatever it ultimately shows, will change the fact that deadly force was used against Lorenzo. You cannot shoot first and ask questions later. It also does not change the reality Victor, our client, is facing. He remains in ICE custody; he is still carrying the weight of what he saw, and he is fighting to remain in the United States.

We continue to call for his release so he can participate fully in the investigations and pursuit of justice for his brother. We ask the public and media to let this family grieve with dignity and to resist conclusions before the facts are verified by a neutral investigation."

Public viewing for Thursday

What's next:

A public viewing of Araujo is scheduled for Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Great Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale.

Click here for more info.