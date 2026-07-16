Public viewing for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo after deadly Houston ICE shooting

The Brief A public viewing honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo will be held Thursday, July 16, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Great Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale. The family asks guests to wear any shade of blue, however it is completely optional. Salgado Araujo died on July 7 in Houston's East End after an ICE officer shot him in what the agency called self-defense.



Community members are invited together in Houston on Thursday evening to honor the life of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the 52-year-old man who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation.

A public viewing has been scheduled to give the community a chance to pay their respects while supporting the family mourning a sudden

Public viewing details

The public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Great Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale on Lawndale Street in Houston.

There may be a rosary service that will take place during the viewing.

Guests are asked to wear any shade of blue to the service, but it is completely optional.

LULAC Council states the family has asked that attendees not take any photos or videos during the viewing, and please leave your phones in your car.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The backstory:

On Tuesday, July 7, in Houston's East End on Canal Street, Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE officer around 7 a.m.

Araujo was shot in the abdomen, according to the Houston Fire Department. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to ICE, Salgado Araujo did not have legal permission to be in the United States, rammed an ICE vehicle, ignored verbal commands and attempted to run over an officer.

On Thursday, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia was reportedly told by ICE that Lorenzo and his brother were not the intended targets.

During a news conference in Houston on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott promised that the Texas Rangers would investigate alongside federal officials. When pressed, Abbott said it would be an independent investigation.

"Anytime the Texas Rangers are involved, they work independently," Abbott told reporters. "They’re well known, not just in the state of Texas, but elsewhere, for their independence when conducting investigations."